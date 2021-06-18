Todd W. Garner Sells 960 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares in the company, valued at $366,170.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE CNMD opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 354.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.94. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in CONMED by 2.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CONMED by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in CONMED by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CONMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

