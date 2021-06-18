Thunder Token (TT) Price Down 21.9% Over Last Week

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. One Thunder Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $49.81 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012890 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00141156 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000991 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,270,505,950 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

