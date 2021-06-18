Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. First American Bank lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 22.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRI opened at $98.12 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

TRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

