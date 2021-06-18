Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $68,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,659.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GO stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of -0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

