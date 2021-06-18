The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Acquired by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in The Western Union by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 100,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in The Western Union by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 230,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

WU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

