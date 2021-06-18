The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Short Interest Update

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $538,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,693 shares of company stock worth $15,569,086 in the last ninety days. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 307.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 1,395.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 92,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 86,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.98. 851,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The Timken has a 1 year low of $41.74 and a 1 year high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

