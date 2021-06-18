The Sandbox Hits Market Capitalization of $185.88 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $185.88 million and $19.18 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $685.08 or 0.01810133 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016788 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.