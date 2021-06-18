The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $106,240.26 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.

On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.

On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.

On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.59. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

