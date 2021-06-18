The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Sells $106,240.26 in Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $106,240.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,057.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 4,920 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $62,730.00.
- On Thursday, June 10th, Jonathan Segal sold 128,648 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $1,631,256.64.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jonathan Segal sold 24,385 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $276,769.75.
- On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Segal sold 13,800 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $150,144.00.
- On Friday, May 28th, Jonathan Segal sold 6,638 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $71,690.40.
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Segal sold 33,222 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $343,183.26.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jonathan Segal sold 20,314 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $210,046.76.
- On Wednesday, May 19th, Jonathan Segal sold 5,781 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $60,873.93.
- On Friday, May 14th, Jonathan Segal sold 10,690 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $115,558.90.
- On Monday, May 17th, Jonathan Segal sold 19,132 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $216,574.24.
NASDAQ:STKS opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 2.59. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $150,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have issued reports on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.
About The ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
