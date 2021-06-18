The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stake Raised by Pacific Global Investment Management CO

Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for about 1.3% of Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management CO’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 40,157 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,523,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,358,000 after purchasing an additional 34,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 83,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter worth about $9,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BATRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $25.87. 5,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,184. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

