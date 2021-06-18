The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 209,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,951,627 shares.The stock last traded at $37.05 and had previously closed at $37.55.

The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

The Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

