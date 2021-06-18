The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.44. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

