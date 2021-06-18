The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Short Interest Update

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the May 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INTG traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $39.40. 370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.41. The InterGroup has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter. The InterGroup had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

