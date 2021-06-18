The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Guggenheim lowered shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Honest currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.06.

Get The Honest alerts:

Shares of The Honest stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The Honest has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for The Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.