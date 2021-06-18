The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $193,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.96.

NYSE HD traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $301.90. 189,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,391. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.25 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.