The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Short Interest Down 18.6% in May

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,032,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the May 13th total of 12,330,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGODF opened at $0.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Green Organic Dutchman has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Green Organic Dutchman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

