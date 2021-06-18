The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €8.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.45 ($6.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.39 ($8.70).

LHA opened at €10.42 ($12.26) on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a fifty-two week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a fifty-two week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

