The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $49.50 to $51.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 92459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,302,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 18,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

