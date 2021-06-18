The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $51.50 at Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $49.50 to $51.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.44. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $45.64.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 564,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,371 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.