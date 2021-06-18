The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,175.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Boston Beer outpaced the industry in the past year. It reported better-than-expected top and bottom-line results in first-quarter 2021 on strong shipments and depletions growth. This marked the 12th straight quarter of double-digit depletions growth, on strength in Truly Hard Seltzer and Twisted Tea brands. The company raised its volumes and earnings view for 2021, based on positive first-quarter and robust current trends. The upbeat view for 2021 is also driven by expectations of continued momentum in Truly and Twisted Tea brands as well as innovations. Moreover, the company expects the on-premise business to significantly improve in 2021 as restrictions are slowly lifted. However, significant reduction in keg demand from the on-premise channel, higher production costs, and increased labor costs at its breweries remain headwinds.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SAM. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered The Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a neutral rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,222.87.

SAM opened at $970.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $519.17 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,130.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,589 shares of company stock worth $35,416,584 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $59,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,555,000 after buying an additional 20,259 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

