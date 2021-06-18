The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $258.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BA opened at $239.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

