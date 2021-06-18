The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in May

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the May 13th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BKGFF opened at $64.80 on Friday. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $67.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

