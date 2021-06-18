The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.28.

Shares of BNS opened at $65.42 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.94.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 51.38%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 137.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 243,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $349,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 710,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,446,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

