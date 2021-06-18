The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider G Paul Hooper Purchases 13,178 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).

ALU opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The stock has a market cap of £93.23 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.38. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.55 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.28 ($3.49).

About The Alumasc Group

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. It offers integrated roofing and walling solutions, including solar shading, architectural screening, and balcony and balustrading systems; water management solutions to manage and attenuate water; and housebuilding products.

