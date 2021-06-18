The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider G Paul Hooper Purchases 13,178 Shares

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider G Paul Hooper purchased 13,178 shares of The Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £33,999.24 ($44,420.22).
ALU opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.41. The stock has a market cap of £93.23 million and a P/E ratio of 19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.38. The Alumasc Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 60.55 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 267.28 ($3.49).
About The Alumasc Group
