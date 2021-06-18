Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives $60.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Textron stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 121,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,190. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.10. Textron has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

