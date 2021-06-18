Texas Roadhouse Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 13,564 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,187% compared to the average daily volume of 1,054 call options.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock valued at $680,230 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1,033.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,967 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 13.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TXRH stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.57. 1,596,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,892. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 355.56%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.