Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 513,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 66,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.35 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

