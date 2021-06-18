Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 312,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,253 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $59,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.63. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.35 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

