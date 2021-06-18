Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in May

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 13th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,961,000 after acquiring an additional 417,357 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,825,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,886,000 after acquiring an additional 156,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,512,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,165,000 after acquiring an additional 563,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.37 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.98 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

