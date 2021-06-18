Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 36.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,217,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,961,000 after purchasing an additional 417,357 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,522,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,886,000 after purchasing an additional 156,144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $65.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.85. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.85.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

