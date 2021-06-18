Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.10. Tesla posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla to $812.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total transaction of $923,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA opened at $616.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $646.60. Tesla has a 12 month low of $187.43 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $593.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 616.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

