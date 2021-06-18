TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at C$27.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.54. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.04 and a 52 week high of C$28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. The firm has a market cap of C$37.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.248191 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.