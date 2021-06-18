Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Short Interest Update

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of TVBCY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Television Broadcasts has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.
Television Broadcasts Company Profile
Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.