Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Short Interest Update

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of TVBCY stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Television Broadcasts has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

