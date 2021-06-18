Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 235,479 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,977,437 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $12.79.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equities upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 8.04%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,862,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

