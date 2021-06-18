Teekay Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,792 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 821% compared to the average volume of 303 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $46,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth $54,000. 8.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,378. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $380.17 million, a PE ratio of -75.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Teekay has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $282.86 million for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.73%.

Teekay Corporation operates as a marine energy transportation company. The company offers pool management, fuel services, oil and clean product STS transfers, LNG STS and terminal management, and tanker services. As of March 18, 2021, it operated 47 liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, 23 mid-size liquefied petroleum gas carriers, and seven multi-gas carriers.

