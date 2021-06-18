Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Woodward were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WWD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Woodward by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Woodward by 1.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Woodward by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Woodward by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.57.

In other Woodward news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $117.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

