Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,291 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 698,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,387,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,948,000 after acquiring an additional 761,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.66, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $27.35.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $1,377,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,595 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

