Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after acquiring an additional 880,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,414,711 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $400,625,000 after acquiring an additional 123,916 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,958,715 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $140,864,000 after acquiring an additional 135,940 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $163,015,000 after acquiring an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,041 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $102,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE PFGC opened at $47.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.