Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $793,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 55.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,374 shares of company stock worth $9,079,606. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRSP stock opened at $127.27 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.38.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

