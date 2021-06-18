Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $749,000 Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYBR. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $142.09 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $92.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -232.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

