Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 7,126 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mattel were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mattel by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.52. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

