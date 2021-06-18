Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,176 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Polaris were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after purchasing an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter worth $24,897,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth $31,147,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $131.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.71. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

