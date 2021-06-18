Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,691.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

