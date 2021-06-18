Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,146 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Thor Industries were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,287.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,497,000 after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 236,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,581,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,139,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 265,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,701,000 after buying an additional 170,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

THO stock opened at $104.84 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 2.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

