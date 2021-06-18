TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given New C$77.00 Price Target at CSFB

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$72.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on TC Energy from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$68.88.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at C$65.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.38. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$50.61 and a 12-month high of C$66.14.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4513116 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.31%.

In related news, Director Jay J. White acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,888.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,888.36. Also, Senior Officer Francois Lionel Poirier acquired 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.97 per share, with a total value of C$1,116,692.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,854,193.32. Insiders have acquired 21,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,568 over the last quarter.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

