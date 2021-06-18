Tate & Lyle plc to Issue Dividend of $1.72 (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.7249 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $46.22.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TATYY. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.