Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Raymond James increased their target price on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.12.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.00. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,804. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $786,083.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,015,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $413,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,793 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,895.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,529,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $238,082,000 after purchasing an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,927,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

