Tapmydata Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $95,422.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tapmydata has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $95,422.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,187,797 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

