Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TVE. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.45.

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -9.54.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

