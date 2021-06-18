Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.750-4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.20 billion-3.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.750-0.850 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.89.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.50. 1,392,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,013. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $136.81 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.70. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

