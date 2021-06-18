Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,570,257 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 2.3% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.14% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $854,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

NYSE:TSM traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.02. 321,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,419,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.60. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $55.27 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a market cap of $601.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

